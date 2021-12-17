The Viewing of the body of the late Sir James Mitchell took place this morning

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan was among several dignitaries to view the body of the late Sir James Fitz-Allan Mitchell, former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as he lies in State at the House of Assembly.

Other dignitaries included Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Ministers of Government; Former Parliamentarians and Members of the Diplomatic Corps. The body was also viewed by Family and friends.

Sir James body will lie in State at the House of Assembly until three this afternoon.

There will be a ceremonial stop at the New Democratic Party Headquarters at approximately 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is to be attended by the executive members of the NDP only and not opened to the general public.

There will be two funeral services tomorrow. The first one will take place at the Kingstown Methodist Church from 9am to 12 noon, then to the Bequia St. Mary’s Anglican Church from 2:30 to 4:45 pm.

Sir James died on Tuesday November 23rd at the age of 90. He will be buried at the Family Cemetery at Mt. Pleasant.