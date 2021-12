MS EVERTINA NINIAN COREA better known as ROSALIE and MAMA of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Monday December 6th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 23rd at the Holy Cross Anglican church, Paget Farm, Bequia. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.