St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 18 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths

Two more persons have succumbed to Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, pushing the death toll from the disease here to 81.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says a 71-year-old man died at home after a respiratory illness and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday 21st December, as part of the postmortem assessment. The patient was determined to have died from COVID pneumonia.

And, a 26-year-old man with underlying conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 14th, was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and died on the 22nd December of COVID-19 pneumonia. Both patients were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, 11 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 146 samples collected on Tuesday December 21st, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.5%. Twenty-three new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 21st.

Seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 49 samples collected on Wednesday December 22nd, resulting in a positivity rate of 14.3%. Twenty new rapid antigen results were reported from flu clinics on December 22nd.

There is currently one patient admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. The patient is unvaccinated. Nine patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

Fourteen recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Five hundred and ninety-six (596) cases are currently active and eighty-one persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand eight hundred and twenty-eight (5828) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and one hundred and fifty-one (5151) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.