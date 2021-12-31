Parliament has been rescheduled

The ceremonial opening of the Second Session of the Eleventh Parliament scheduled for Monday 3rd January, 2022 at 4pm has been rescheduled to Monday 10th January, 2022 at 4pm.

This is according to a Media release issued today by the Clerk of the House of Assembly.

During the session, Governor General will deliver the Throne Speech, to be followed by the Budget presentation by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves.

The Budget for the 2022 fiscal year amounts to 1.3 billion dollars, a 9.6 percent increase over the approved budget for 2021.