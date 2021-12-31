South Africa Under 19s regain the lead in the Youth ODI Series against West Indies

Yesterday, South Africa Under-19s regained the lead in the Youth One Day International Series against the West Indies Under-19s by winning the 3rd Youth One Day International by 1 wicket with 189 balls remaining at the Cumberland Playing Field, 19 miles North West of Kingstown, the capital.

South Africa Under-19s now lead 2-1 in the 4-match series.

Yesterday, the West Indies Under-19s won the toss, and batted first. Their batting was disappointing. Opening batsman, Shakere Paris led the scoring with 27. Teddy Bishop made 26 and Giovante Depeiza contributed 22 in a total of 106 off 38.3 overs.

For South Africa Under-19s, fast bowler, Jan Coetzer took 3-25, leg-spiner, Dewald Brevis had 3-6, with two wickets each to left-arm, leg-spinners, Asakhe Tshaka (2-25) and Liam Alder (2-23).

Opening batsman, Ethan-John Cunningham top-scored with 25 in South Africa Under-19s’ reply of 113-9 off 18.3 overs. Liam Alder remained not out on 24.

The final scores: The West Indies Under-19s 106 off 38.3 overs, South Africa Under-19s 113-9 off 18.3 overs.

The 4th and final match of the series will be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on 3rd January.

The teams are using the series as preparation for the ICC Youth Cricket World Cup in the West Indies early next year.