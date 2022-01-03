The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning to carry out major work this year

The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning will be carrying out significant work this year, under the Road Rehabilitation and Repair program.

Word of this came from Portfolio Minister, Montgomery Daniel, as he contributed to debate on the 2022 Budget Estimate, during the last sitting of Parliament.

Minister Daniel said work on this project will be carried out by the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) with a number of feeder roads earmarked for work this year.

Over 127 million dollars has been allocated to the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning for the 2022 Fiscal Year.