Bangladesh defeats New Zealand in the final day of 1st Test Series

World Cricket Champions, New Zealand were beaten by Bangladesh by 8 wickets yesterday on the fifth and final day of the 1st Test in New Zealand.

On Monday’s fourth day of the match, New Zealand were 147-5 in their 2nd innings with Ross Taylor on 37 and Rachin Ravindra on 6. Yesterday, the New Zealand 2nd innings was completed on 169. Opening batsman, Will Young’s innings of 69 was the highest individual score. Ross Taylor made 40. They set Bangladesh 40 runs for victory which they easily scored.

Fast bowler, Ebadot Hossain had a great spell. He took 6-46 off 21 overs to spearhead Bangladesh’ bowling attack, and with support from fast bowler, Taskin Ahmed (3-36) , and off-spinner, Mehidy Miraz (1-41) dismissed New Zealand for 169 in their 2nd innings.

The final scores: New Zealand 328 and 169, Bangladesh 458 and 42-2.