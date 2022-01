Police say they have arrested and charged Randelle Browne, a 23 years old Painter of Barrouallie with Illegal Ammunition Possession.



According to the Police, Browne allegedly had in his possession forty seven (47) rounds of .380 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act. The incident occurred in Kingstown on the 5.01.21



Browne is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge