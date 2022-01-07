St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 208 new positive cases of Covid-19; 743 now active

There are now 743 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after 208 new cases were reported this week.



The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says 117 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 416 samples collected on Monday January 3rd, resulting in a positivity rate of 28.1%. 99 new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 3rd.



Ninety-one new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 363 samples collected on Tuesday January 4th, resulting in a positivity rate of 25.1%. 64 new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 4th.



There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Sixteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two of whom are fully vaccinated and fourteen unvaccinated.



No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period January 3rd – January 4th. Sixty-eight recoveries were noted over the reporting period.



743 cases are currently active and 84 persons with COVID-19 have died. 6247 cases of COVID-19 and 5421 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

And the Health Services Sub-Committee says, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.