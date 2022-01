MS MELAN CECILA FRANCIS of Mesopotamia died Thursday 23rd December at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Saturday 15th January at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall. The body lies at the hall from 9:30 a.m. The service begins at 10:30. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols