MR STEPHEN HENVILLE – CUPID better known as known as THIN-IN and BABY LOU of Upper Cane Hall / BOM BOM died on Sunday December 26th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 23rd at the Christian Church of the Nazarene, Upper Cane Hall. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Fountain Cemetery.