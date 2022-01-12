West Indies and Ireland officially confirm match schedule

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) have confirmed changes to the match schedule for the ongoing CG Insurance One-Day International Series.

The second match will now be played tomorrow with the third and final on Sunday. Both matches will be at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica at 10.30 a. m Eastern Caribbean time each day.



The rescheduling occurred following five COVID-19 positive cases, as well as injuries in the Ireland camp leaving the Ireland squad depleted ahead of the second match which was originally scheduled for yesterday.



As a result, the one-off Twenty/20 International has been cancelled to allow for this revised schedule, and to avoid impact on the teams’ travel plans and subsequent fixtures.

The ODI matches are part of the ICC One Day International Super League with both teams having the opportunity to win points to be one of the top seven teams, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.



West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 24-run victory in the first CG Insurance ODI last Saturday.