Andy Murray beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Australian Open

Britain’s Andy Murray marked his return to the Australian Open with a tense five-set win over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. Murray won 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4. In 2019 Murray thought that he might have to retire because of injury.

He cruised to the first set in 23 minutes but any hopes of a routine win disappeared as Basilashvili recovered.

Momentum swung both ways before the wildcard Murray, 34, was one of three Britons to win on Tuesday, with Heather Watson and Dan Evans also progressing.

Murray, a five-time beaten finalist in Melbourne, will play Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round on Thursday.