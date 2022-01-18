Results of Monday’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup matches

Here are the results of yesterday’s matches of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup being played in the Caribbean.

The West Indies Under-19s beat Scotland Under-19s by 7 wickets with 182 balls remaining in Group D at Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

The scores: Scotland Under-19s 95 off 35.1 overs, the West Indies Under-19s 93-3 off 19.4 overs.

Also in Group D at Basseterre, St Kitts, Sri Lanka Under-19s defeated Australia Under-19s by 4 wickets with 78 balls remaining.

The scores: Australia Under-19s 175 off 50 overs, Sri Lanka Under-19s 177-6 off 37 overs.

And Pakistan Under-19s gained a 125-run victory over Zimbabwe Under-19s in Group C at Diego Martin, Trinidad.

The scores: Pakistan Under-19s 315-9 off 50 overs (Haseebullah Khan 135, Irfan Khan 75, Alex Falao 5-58, Mcgini Dube 3-68), Zimbabwe Under-19s 200 off 42.4 overs (Brian Bennett 83, Awais Ali 6-56).