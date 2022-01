Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the Omicron and Delta Variants of COVID19 continue to be the most prevalent across the country.

Dr. Keizer-Beache told NBC News that the country is still experiencing a spike in cases of COVID 19.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said the prevalence of the Omicron and Delta Variants of Covid-19 has resulted in increased incidence of sickness and death.