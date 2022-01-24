St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 12 new Covid-19 positive cases and 2 new deaths; 872 cases active

The death toll from the Covid 19 virus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has climbed to 92, after two additional deaths from the virus were recorded on the weekend.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says a 45-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on January 14th, and was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on Saturday January 22nd, of Covid 19 pneumonia.

And, a 61-year-old woman tested positive for Covid 19 on January 16th, and was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The Committee says the patient had underlying conditions and died yesterday Sunday January 23rd, of COVID-19 pneumonia. Both patients were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, eight new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from thirty-six samples collected on Friday January 21st, resulting in a positivity rate of 22.2%. Nineteen new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 21st.

Four new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from eleven samples collected on Saturday January 22nd, resulting in a positivity of rate of 36.4%. Twenty new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 22nd, 2022.

The Health Committee says the COVID-19 testing algorithm, based on the WHO recommendations appropriate for this phase of the current outbreak, reduces the number of RT-PCR tests conducted, relying primarily on rapid antigen tests and clinical diagnosis.

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-three patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Five of the admitted patients are vaccinated, one patient is partially vaccinated, and seventeen patients are unvaccinated.

Twenty-one recoveries were noted over the reporting period. 872 cases are currently active and 92 persons with COVID-19 have died. 6660 cases of COVID-19 and 5696 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of Omicron and Delta as the dominant variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols everyone is strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.