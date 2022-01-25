HAZ-VCT to be launched this Friday

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC) in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), will be hosting a media briefing to officially launch my HAZ-VCT.

The media briefing is slated for Friday January28th, at 10:00 am at the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) Conference Room.

The myHAZ-VCT app is a citizen science platform for sharing observations of natural hazards and environmental phenomena in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Geologist Professor Richard Robertson cautioned persons to not endanger themselves when gathering photos .

This app is designed to provide the Vincent public, with first-hand information about a range of natural hazards and environmental phenomena that occur in the country.