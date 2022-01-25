The RSVGPF to hold a Constabulary this year

Strict measures will be put in place by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to ensure the Organization better serves the public.

This is according to Police Commissioner Colin John, as he spoke about the plans in place for the Constabulary this year.

The Commissioner says efforts will be made to ensure that confidentiality in the Police Force is maintained.

The Police Commissioner added that greater attention will be paid the Training and Development of Police Officers.

Police Commissioner Colin John, speaking on NBC’s Police on the Beat Program last night, which had as it theme – facing the challenges while paving the path to the future.