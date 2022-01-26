Rohit Sharma to lead India in upcoming series against West Indies

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma has been passed fit to lead India in the upcoming series against the West Indies next month.

The 34-year-old batsman, Sharma is recovering from a left hamstring injury which caused him to miss out on India’s most recent tour of South Africa, which ended in a disappointing 3-0 loss.

Sharma is already back in training and will be ready for the Twenty/20 Internationals and perhaps the One Day Internationals against the West Indies in India.

The One Day Internationals will get underway on 6th February, with the Twenty/20 series to start on 16th February.

Sharma captained India in three Twenty/20 Internationals against the West Indies in 2018. India won the series 3-0. Overall, in 17 Twenty/20 Internationals against the West Indies, India have won 10 and lost 6.