West Indies Women defeats South Africa Women in warm up match

West Indies Women opened their tour of South Africa on a winning note yesterday by defeating a South Africa Women’s XI by 53 runs in a warm-up match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Batting first, West Indies Women made 202 off 46.5 overs. Shemaine Campbelle top-scored with 42 off 48 balls. Rashada Williams contributed 30.

Medium pacer, Nadine de Klerk returned the best bowling figures for the South Africa Women’s XI with 3-27.

Tazmin Brits and Delmari Tucker top-scored for the South Africa Women’s XI, with 32 and 24 respectively.

For West Indies Women, medium pacer, Cherry-Ann Fraser caused a middle-order collapse by taking 3-11.

The final scores: West Indies Women 196 off 46.5 overs, South Africa Women’s XI 149 off 37 overs.