United States Women beats the Windward Islands Women in 2nd Twenty/20 match

The United States Women’s Under-19s defeated the Windward Islands Women’s Under-19s under the Duckworth/Lewis Method after two rain interruptions in their 2nd Twenty/20 match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.

The match was reduced to 15 overs a-side after the first interruption, and the Windward Islands Women’s Under-19s who won the toss and batted first scored 84-3 with a top-score of 35 from Zaida James.

The second rain interruption further reduced the match to 7 overs. The United States Women’s Under-19 made 53-4 off 7 overs.

The USA Women’s Under-19s won the first match. The series is now level at 1-1. The third match will be played tomorrow also at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex at 10.00 a. m.