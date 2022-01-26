The Government presses forward with plans for the new Acute Referral Hospital

A team from the World Bank is currently holding virtual meetings with Government officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss a number of issues, including the matters relating to the proposed Acute Referral Hospital to be constructed here.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The Prime Minister provided an overview of the involvement of the World Bank in the project, noting that a design has already been completed for the Hospital.

The Prime Minister said work is continuing on the project.