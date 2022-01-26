The construction of houses for the relocated families from Rose Place is now complete

The Kingstown Port Modernisation Project will move one step further next week, with the formal hand-over of homes constructed for families from Rose Place who are being relocated to accommodate the project.

The handing over ceremony will be held at the housing site at Lowmans Leeward on Monday January 31st from 2 pm.

Representatives from the Caribbean Development Bank and the local British High Commission will be in attendance.

The feature address will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

About 49 houses have been constructed for persons who are being relocated to facilitate the multi-million dollar project.

The Kingstown Port Modernization Project is expected to involve the construction of a new cargo port, as well as the creation of a road network to improve access and traffic flow around the Central Business District of Kingstown.

Photo by: TheVincentian