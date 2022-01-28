Local fisherfolk to benefit from training workshop

Stakeholders in the Fishing Industry are being involved in a Safety at Sea Training Workshop.

The workshop is being facilitated by the Climate Change Adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean Fisheries Sector Project (CC4FISH).

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Fisheries Conference Room Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank Howard said the training is designed to build the capacity of Fisherfolk here.

Meanwhile, the FAO National Correspondent, Dr. Coleen Phillips says the training is in keeping with the Food and Agriculture Organization agenda to improve resilience among fisherfolk here.