Results of Friday’s ICC Under-19s World Cup matches

The United Arab Emirates beat the West Indies Under-19s by 82 runs in the 9th Place Play-off at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

The scores: The United Arab Emirates 224-9 off 50 overs (Aayan Afzal Khan 93, Shival Bawa 51, Shiva Sankar 3-30), the West Indies Under-19s 142 off 39.4 overs, Dhruv Parashar 4-30, Jash Glyanani 3-21).

Uganda Under-19s defeated Papua New Guinea Under-19s by 35 runs yesterday in the 13th Place Play-off of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup at the Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad and Tobago.

The scores: Uganda Under-19s 123 off 28 overs (John Karika 5-19), Papua New Guinea Under-19s 88 off 19.3 overs (Juma Miyaji 4-29, Joseph Baguma 3-30).

Australia Under-19s beat Pakistan Under-19s by 119 runs yesterday in Super League Quarter-Final 3 at the Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

The scores: Australia Under-19s 276-7 off 50 overs (Teague Wyllie 71, Corey Miller 64, Campbell Kellaway 47, Cooper Connolly 33, Qasim Akram 3-40), Pakistan Under-19s 157 off 35.1 overs, Wiliam Salzman 3-37).