MR ANNEL WILLIAM EDWARDS/ DICKSON better known as CAKA and PLUMES of Chester Cottage died on Wednesday January 19th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 12th at the New Testament Church of God, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van Wolf