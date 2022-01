MR AMOS URIAS RICHARDS better known as OH-BE and JOSEPH NILES of Richland Park died on Saturday January 8th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 5th at the Joyful Praise Tabernacle, International Pentecostal Assembly, Richland Park. The body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.