Ashleigh Barty is Australian’s Open Women’s Single Champion

Australian, Ashleigh Barty beat American, Danielle Collins last Saturday to win the Australian Open title, ending Australia’s 44-year wait for a Grand Slam Women’s Singles champion.

Top seed, Barty fought back from 5-1 down in the second set to win 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena.

The 25-year-old won the title without dropping a set in Melbourne during the fortnight.

World number 1 Barty said: “This is a dream come true for me. I am so proud of being Aussie.

“As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament has been being able to share this experience with the fans.

Addressing the crowd, she added: “You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis. Thank you.”

After winning the 2019 French Open and last year’s Wimbledon title, Barty has now claimed three of the four majors.