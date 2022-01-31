West Indies names T20 squad for International series against India

The West Indies selectors have named an unchanged team for the 3-match Twenty/20 International series against India next month.

The West Indies will tour India from 6th to 20th February for the Twenty/20 International series as well as well as three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The three Twenty/20 Internationals will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 16th, 18th and 20th February, following the three-match One Day International series which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 6th, 9th and 11th February.

The squad is: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.