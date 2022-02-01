Peter Durrant and Zefal Bailey won the SVG Cycling Association’s opening events of the 2022

Peter Durrant and Zefal Bailey won the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Association’s opening events of the 2022 Cycling season last weekend.

The races took place along the main road on the Windward or Eastern side of the Island, from Brown’s Hardware at Stubbs to Bridgetown, with Elite riders completing two laps of the course, while the Masters did three laps.

Peter Durrant won the Masters Event, a distance of 19.5 miles in 1 hour, 1 minute, 34.46 seconds. Steve Ollivierre was second in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 6.58 seconds, with Martin Bollers third in 1 hour, 6 minutes, 29.55 seconds. Carlos Rivas, the fourth rider in the race finished in 1 hour, 16 minutes, 16.88 seconds.

Zefal Bailey clinched the 25.2 miles Elite Race in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 40.11 seconds, with Marlon Antrobus second in 1 hour, 22 minutes, 13.38 seconds, and Max Alvis third in 1 hour, 22 minutes, 40.28 seconds. Lucky Antrobus was fourth in 1 hour, 28 minutes, 22.56 seconds.

The opening events of the season was held at the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport last Saturday. It was a BMX Festival which included a 5-lap Event won by Nelson Mc Lean in 3 minutes, 48.05 seconds, with Cody Simmons second in 3 minutes, 50.20 seconds, and third Sky-Rey Bailey in 3 minutes, 57.25 seconds.

The second BMX Race was won by Asroy Brereton in 3 minutes, 28.10 seconds. Nelson Mc Lean was second in 3 minutes, 34.35 seconds, and Melchi Smith third in 3 minutes, 45.60 seconds.