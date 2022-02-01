West Indies women defeats South Africa women in ODI match

West Indies Women’s batter, Deandra Dottin‘s career-best 150 not out last Friday could not beat the rain, but her 19 runs off five balls in the Super Over sealed a rain-affected 2nd One Day International (ODI) win against South Africa Women yesterday at Johannesburg, South Africa.

The main event was reduced to 41 overs a side and both teams were bowled out for 160 before Dottin and Hayley Matthews starred in a record Super Over of 25 without loss against South Africa Women’s fast bowler, Shabnim Ismail. South Africa’s Chloe Tryon and Tazmin Brits got off to a good start with 15 runs off the first four balls from off-spinner, Hayley Matthews, but managed only two off the last two deliveries to lose the match.

Dottin was at her destructive best in the match proper in which she top-scored with 37. But she was especially aggressive in the Super Over. She swiped a full toss to mid-wicket for two to start off, then moved across her stumps to hit Ismail for four, and then got down on one knee to drive her over long-on for six. She took three off the last ball she faced leaving Matthews one ball that she sent over the leg side for another six.

South Africa Women were unable to match that skill. With Lizelle Lee out of the series as she recovers from COVID-19, South Africa Women chose to use Tazmin Brits and Chloe Tryon, who started the reply with a six over mid-wicket. She scrambled through for one on the ball after before Brits hit Matthews for successive fours. South Africa Women needed 10 runs off the last two deliveries and scored two off the penultimate ball, which put victory out of reach.

The final scores: The West Indies Women 160 off 40.4 of the reduced 41 overs, South Africa Women 160 off 37.4 overs.

The West Indies Women won the one-over eliminator.

The West Indies Women lead the 4-match series 1-0.