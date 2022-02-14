PM Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says SVG continues in its quest to build a modern competitive and post-colonial economy

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is succeeding with its quest to build a modern competitive and post-colonial economy.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the National Day celebrations at the Dubai Expo this morning

He said his Government has been involved in this thrust over the past two decades.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mobarak Al Nahayan has pledged continued bilateral relations between Dubai and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Day celebrations featured performances for several local artistes including Queen of Calypso Shanelle McKenzie and Reigning Ragga Soca Monarch Hance John and Pannist Rodney Small.

