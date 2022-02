Manchester United survived a second-half comeback to beat their rivals, Leeds United 4-2 in front of a boisterous crowd at Leeds United’s Elland Road Ground in the English Premier League yesterday.

The Football Association of England is investigating an incident in which Manchester United’s 19-year-old, Anthony Elanga was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd.

Elanga was hit as Manchester United celebrated Fred’s 70th-minute goal.

