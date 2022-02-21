The Government to build two bridges on the north of the country

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said plans are in place to construct Bridges in the north of the country at two rivers that are difficult to cross when it rains.

He made this statement during NBC’s Face to Face programme, as he provided an update on the ongoing recovery process following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano last year.

The Acting Prime Minister said the two rivers identified to have bridges are the Overland River and the Noel River.

He said the Ministry of Transport and Works is continuing to hold discussions for three Bailey Bridges to be imported as part of this project.

The Acting Prime Minister said the preliminary work on these Bridges is almost completed, and this project is being funded under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project also known as the VEEP Project.

He said they expect the Bailey Bridges to be installed by July or August of this year.

