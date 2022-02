The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture is making progress with its thrust to eradicate the invasive Cuban Tree Frog from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of Forestry Services, Fitzgerald Providence, said the work is continuing, despite the challenges presented by the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print