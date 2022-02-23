Local Weather Report

A weak high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature across SVG during the next 24 to 36 hours. As a result, occasional cloudy skies with a few showers over parts of the islands during the period is forecast.

However, an approaching trough is predicted to gradually increase rainfall activity across the Southern Windward Islands including SVG by Friday through Sunday. Pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorm activity can be expected. Weather advisories may be issued in the upcoming days.

The SVG Meteorological Service will continue to provide updates as necessary.

Meanwhile, north-easterly winds ranging between 15 to 30 km/h are forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours. However, an increase between 20 to 35 km/h from an easterly direction is predicted by Saturday.

Slight to moderate easterly sea swells peaking near 2.0 meters will continue during the next few days.

A thin layer of Saharan dust haze is presently moving across the Eastern Caribbean.

