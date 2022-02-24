Vinlec to provide instructions on how to sign up for the E-Bill system

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) will be providing instructions on how customers can sign up for the Electronic Billing system which will be introduced from May 1st.

Manager for Customer Services at VINLEC, Stanley Harris says elderly persons and those who may not have an email address should seek assistance from a friend or relative.

VINLEC has been in operation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for over 60 years and has decided to introduce this new service where customers will no longer receive a physical bill. All electricity bills will be sent electronically via email.

