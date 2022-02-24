The Government to crack down on the use of School Buses outside of school hours

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be cracking down on the use of School Buses outside of school hours.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said on NBC Radio yesterday that School Buses which are being used during the weekend without approval will be taken away by the Police.

He said this action is being taken as several complaints have been received about the misuse of these buses.

Minister Daniel added that a new system will soon be in place to better manage the use of the School Buses.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

