Fifty Four families received $3000 shopping vouchers to Coreas Hazells

Fifty-four families whose homes were damaged during the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano last year were today presented with shopping vouchers worth three thousand dollars each to purchase building supplies from Coreas Hazells.

This was made possible through a donation from the local Rotary Family and St. George Lodge, valued at 170-thousand E.C Dollars.

The donation is also being facilitated by Coreas Hazells, which has contributed to the effort by subsidizing material costs and providing logistical support for the distribution of materials to the recipients.

Delivering remarks during today’s handing over ceremony, Rotary Assistant District Governor for St. Vincent, Shafia London said reports indicate that the country’s housing stock was severely damaged during last year’s volcanic eruption, followed by Hurricane Elsa.

Miss London said the initiative intended to ensure that persons can return to their homes and strengthen community bonds.

Meanwhile Trevor Thompson of the St. George Lodge said today’s donation is a continuation of the assistance which the Lodge has been providing since the start of the volcanic eruption

He said the Lodge has also raised funds, which would be utilized to support the National Recovery Effort.

