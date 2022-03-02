Defending Champions, Medical Schools Combined and BlueChip Academy to contest in the Finals of this year’s SVGCC Invitational Basketball Championship

Defending Champions, Medical Schools Combined and BlueChip Academy will contest in the Finals of this year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship, after Medical Schools Combined, who needed to win yesterday’s last preliminary match to advance to the Final, defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education 53-23.

The teams will be meeting in the Final for the second consecutive year. It will be played on Friday afternoon.

Medical Schools Combined took a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, extended their lead to 27-6 by half time, and maintained a 37-15 lead in the third quarter to cruise to their 53-23 victory.

In yesterday’s other preliminary match, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies lost their second straight match by default to Jules Anthony Northern Boyz who as a result qualified for the Third Place Play-off against the Division of Technical and Vocational Education.

The Championship will close on Friday when the Division of Technical and Vocational Education will play in the Third-Place Play-off at 2.00 p. m, and Medical School Combined will oppose BlueChip Academy in the Final at 3.20 p. m. The two matches will be at the Villa Campus of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

