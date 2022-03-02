England and Cricket West Indies President’s XI close the first day of their 4-day practice match

England closed the first day of their 4-day practice match against the Cricket West Indies President’s XI on 251-4 after winning the toss and batting yesterday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

England’s top order batsmen showed good form. Opening batsmen, Alex Lees (65) and Zak Crawley (62) put on 88 for the first wicket. Captain Joe Root made 54, and Dan Lawrence was on 46 not out.

For Cricket West Indies President’s XI, off-spinner Bryan Charles took 3-88 and fast bowler, Sherman Lewis had 1-48.

