A Coroner’s Inquest will be carried out into the death of 18-year-old Cjea Weeks

A Coroner’s Inquest is to be carried out into the death of 18-year-old Cjea Weeks of Argyle.

Weekes died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on February 6th, after he was involved in a vehicular accident while riding his motor cycle.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this week that he has requested that this matter be thoroughly investigated.

Commissioner of Police, Colin John said on Radio yesterday that investigations into what led to Cjea’s death are almost complete, as they are awaiting a Medical report from the Doctor.

Weeks was buried at the Dumbarton Cemetery on February 26th following a Funeral Service at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle at Mesopotamia.

