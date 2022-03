St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in line to receive a major boost when the Beaches Resort becomes operational.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio on Wednesday that Sandals Resorts International will be increasing its investment in the Resort at Buccament Bay.

He said Government Officials and other Stakeholders were provided with an update on the status of the project by the investors on Monday.

