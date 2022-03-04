A National Strategy for the Development of Statistics to be launched

This country’s ability to implement a reliable statistical system is being enhanced with the launch of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves was among several officials who addressed the Launching ceremony this morning at the NIS Conference Facility.

He welcomed the launch of the National Statistics Strategy, and stressed the need to strengthen statistical capacity to support national development plans.

Meanwhile Chief statistician Laverne Williams says the launch is a great achievement for the Statistical Office.

Addresses also came from representatives from the OECS Commission; CARICOM and Paris 21.

