A call has been made to recognize women’s contribution to climate change issues

President of the National Council of Women, Beverly Richards has called for Women and Girls to be recognized for their contribution to climate change issues.

She made the call in an address to observe International Women’s Day which is being observed today, with the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

The President says empowering Women to know their rights is also imperative to adaptation and mitigation.

Mrs. Richards says the day should be used to examine the opportunities to empower women and Girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision making.

