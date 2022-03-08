The 9th International Garifuna Conference will be held here virtually from March 11th to 13th

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus will host the conference with the theme “Building Resilience – Creating Cultural Capital for Sustainability of the Garifuna Heritage”.

Activists, Scholars, Development Practitioners, Students, Researchers and the public will gather virtually to participate in the Conference which will include presentations on topics such as

Strategies for Survival and Sustainability – Pursuing Cultural, Social and Economic Goals in the context of COVID-19.

Garifuna Cultural Manifestations as Living Heritage.

Strengthening Management and Operations of NGOs and Community Groups in the delivery of Heritage Services.

The opening ceremony of the International Garifuna Conference will be held on Friday march 11th from 7pm with the Key note Address to be delivered by Dr. Darius Avila – Garifuna Entrepreneur in Belize.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

