SVG football federation ends the CONCACAF “C” License Coaching Course this week

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will conclude the CONCACAF “C” License Coaching Course this week.

Twenty–two participants took part in the six-month course which was held from 19th October last year and included practical sessions and theoretical sessions on the Zoom platform.

The CONCACAF “B” License Course in which they were three participants is also scheduled to end this week.

The courses will be assessed by FIFA’s Regional Technical Consultant, Lenny Lake who arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday.

Twelve coaches from the Premier Division and the Second Division Championships here are taking part in the new “C” License Course which commenced on 21st February.

The course aims to lift the standard of football in the country by educating and developing the coaches, and is being conducted by Technical Director, Theon Gordon, with support from instructors, Kendale Mercury, Alfred Grant, Wayde Jackson, Andrew Bramble, Ralph Stowe, and Roxell John.

