England makes a tremendous recovery in the 1st Test against West Indies

England made a remarkable recovery in the 1st Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

Thanks to a 67-run fifth wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes; a 99-run 6th wicket stand between Bairstow and Ben Foakes, and an unbeaten 7th wicket partnership of 54 between Bairstow and Chris Woakes. They took England from 4-48 during the morning session to 268-6 at the close of play on the first day yesterday.

England owed their recovery to Jonny Bairstow’s 109 not out, 36 by Ben Stokes, wicket-keeper, Ben Foakes’ 42 and 24 not out from Chris Woakes.

After winning the toss and batting first, England found themselves in trouble when they lost their first three wickets with only 27 runs scored.

West Indies fast bowlers, Kemar Roach (2-71), Jayden Seales (2-64) and Jason Holder (2-15) made significant inroads into England’s batting before they recovered after lunch.

England will resume their first innings this morning on 268-6.

