West Indies Women win their second match in a row at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

West Indies Women won their second match in a row at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Dunedin, New Zealand today when they beat defending champions, England by 7 runs.

The West Indies batted first after winning the toss and made 225-6 off their 50 overs. Their batting was led by wicket-keeper, Shermaine Campbelle with 66 off 80 balls. There were good supporting innings by Chedean Nation (49 not out), opening batsman, Hayley Mathews (45) and Deandra Dottin (31)

Mathews and Dottin gave the West Indies Women a solid start with an opening stand of 81 off 122 balls. And Nation and Campbelle put on 123 off 138 balls for the fifth wicket.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Sophie Ecclestone was England Women’s best bowler. She took 3-20.

England Women had good scores from opener, Tammy Beaumont (46), Sophia Dunkley (38 not out), Danni Wyatt (33), Sophie Ecclestone (33 not out) and Kate Cross (27), but they fell short of their target and were dismissed for 218 off 47.4 overs. Fast bowler, Shamilla Connell took 3-38 for West Indies Women, Haley Mathews had 2-40 and Anisa Mohammed captured 2-24, taking the final England Women’s wicket to seal the West Indies Women’s victory.

The final scores: West Indies Women 225-6 off 50 overs, England Women 218 off 47-4 overs.

