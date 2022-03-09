SVG Swimming Federation names their squad for the CARIFTA Games

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation has named an 11-member team of 6 boys and 5 boys for this year’s CARIFTA Games from 16th to 18th April in Jamaica.

The swimmers are Eltonique Leonard (Girls 11-12), Kennice Greene (Girls 13-14), Kevern Da Silva (Girls 13-14), Jamie Joachim (Girls 13-14), Zariel Nelson (Girls 13-14), Tia Gun-Munro (Girls 15-17), Brandon George (Boys 13-14), Matthew Ballah (Boys 13-14), Bryson George (Boys 15-17), Eltonte Leonard (Boys 15-17) and Kenale Alleyne (Boys 15-17).

